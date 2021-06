PDP employee killed in an armed attack in Izmir

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-17T12:08:02+0000

Shafaq News/ The Peoples' Democratic Party, the largest party defending Kurdish issues in Turkey, announced that one of its employees was killed, today, in an armed attack on one of its offices in Izmir, Turkey. "A gunman attacked our office in Izmir with a rifle," the party tweeted. "Our colleague Denise Poyraz was killed in the attack," it added.

