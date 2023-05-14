Numbeo Report Highlights Healthcare Crisis as Iraq Ranks Third-Worst Worldwide

Shafaq News/ A recent report by global cost of living database Numbeo exposed Iraq's dire healthcare situation, ranking the nation as the third-worst globally for healthcare provision among 94 evaluated countries.

Released on Sunday, the 2023 report indicated that Iraq scored a disheartening 43.46 points, positioning the country above Malta and Morocco, which ranked fourth and fifth-worst, respectively. Venezuela earned the dubious distinction of having the world's worst healthcare system, scoring a mere 39.35 points, while Bangladesh trailed in second place with 42.3 points.

On the other end of the spectrum, Taiwan emerged as the global leader in healthcare, boasting a score of 85.9 points. South Korea followed closely with 83 points, Japan with 80.4 points, France with 79.4 points, and Denmark rounding out the top five with 79.2 points.

In the Middle East, Qatar stood out as the regional healthcare leader, ranking 19th worldwide with a score of 73.8 points. The United Arab Emirates claimed the second spot, placing 31st globally with 69.6 points, followed by Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

Numbeo's report noted that several African nations, along with Ukraine in Europe, were excluded from the rankings due to the unavailability of accurate data.