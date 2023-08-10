North Korean's Kim Jong Un Dismisses Army Chief; Calls for Heightened War Preparations

Shafaq News/ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has removed the army's Chief of staff as part of a strategic realignment while urging escalated preparations for the possibility of conflict, heightened weapons production, and expanded military drills, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim delivered these directives during the seventh enlarged meeting of the Eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea. The meeting served as a platform for significant leadership changes within the country's military ranks, including removing the Chief of the General Staff, the Chief of the General Staff, Pak Soo Il. He was promptly succeeded by Vice Marshal Ri Yong Gil, with specific details surrounding the decision not provided.

This development followed Kim's recent tour of arms factories, where he emphasized the need for enhanced manufacturing of missile engines, artillery, and various weaponry. Additionally, Kim stressed the importance of proficiently operating newly developed armaments to ensure constant combat readiness.

According to sources, Kim visited facilities responsible for producing artillery systems and launch vehicles for nuclear-capable ballistic missiles during his three-day inspection. An unnamed factory producing large-caliber artillery systems was visited, with Kim highlighting its role in fortifying North Korea's war preparedness.

The state-run KCNA news agency reported that Kim lauded the factory's efforts to enhance shell quality, streamline propellant tube processing, and accelerate production. He further emphasized the imperative of innovation, calling for developing novel missile technologies to bolster the nation's defense capabilities.

Tensions in the Korean Peninsula have escalated notably, driven by North Korea's rapid missile testing and joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea. Kim has repeatedly framed these joint drills as potential precursors to invasion, heightening the sense of unease in the region.