North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

Shafaq News / North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, the latest of several weapons tests as the South and the United States conduct their largest joint military drills in years.

The missiles were fired about 7:40 a.m. (2240 GMT on Monday) from South Hwanghae province, near the country's west coast, and flew about 620 kilometres, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The South Korean military was on high alert and maintaining full readiness posture in close coordination with the United States, the JCS said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan was collecting information on the missile, and that they have not confirmed any damage within the country related to the launch.

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missiles have not been confirmed to have flown into Japan's territory or exclusive economic zones.

(Reuters)