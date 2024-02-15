“No safe place” Thousands of Palestinians exodus from Rafah

Shafaq News/ Thousands of Palestinians continue to flee back from the border city of Rafah with Egypt towards the center of the Gaza Strip, while others chose to stay in the city threatened by a wide Israeli invasion, as “there is no safe place left.”

The city, which hundreds of thousands of people from the north and center of the sector fled to after the start of the war last October, is dominated by anticipation, since the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had instructed the army “to prepare for launching an attack on Rafah, on the pretext of destroying four brigades of Hamas there.”

The United Nations has issued a grave warning over the deteriorating situation. Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of UNRWA, expressed deep concern over the plight of civilians in Rafah, where at least 1.4 million internally displaced people are seeking refuge from relentless Israeli attacks.

Lazzarini stated that there is “absolutely no safe place in Rafah anymore,” as Israeli bombardments continue to target residential areas, including houses and mosques.

As Israel threatens to assault Rafah, mediators from various countries are meeting in Cairo to negotiate a lasting ceasefire deal. On Tuesday, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed CIA Director William Burns and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who are among the key players in the talks.

Displaced people in Gaza have different views on how to cope with the looming Israeli offensive on Rafah, the city where they have sought refuge. Some consider fleeing again, while others resign themselves to their fate, having already endured the hardship of leaving their homes in the north and central parts of the Strip. This is according to Sky News Arabia website

Moataz Baroud an IDP from Rafah says, “We live in constant fear of bombing and killing, and we wait impatiently for the announcement of a ceasefire, and we need humanitarian assistance urgently, as our living conditions are very difficult.”

A number of Baroud’s neighbors in the tents left for the center of the Gaza Strip; fleeing from the hell of the anticipated military operation in Rafah.

The city witnessed the displacement of thousands of Palestinians during the last few days, but Baroud still lives in his tent in the city, explaining that “we fled from the far north of the sector to the border with Egypt, and now they want us to leave, and I do not know where to go.”

Ferial Abu Iskandar an IDP from Rafah described Israel’s demands for the Palestinians to flee again as a stroke of madness, and asked bitterly: “Do they want us to flee to the moon?”

Ferial added: “I am a civilian citizen, and I have nothing to do with Hamas and its military brigades, and now Israel threatens my life and the lives of my family, not Hamas.”

Meanwhile, a senior Egyptian official said, “Cairo is monitoring the situation closely and is ready for any eventuality.”

Egypt has strengthened its border security with Gaza by creating a 5-kilometer buffer zone and building concrete walls on the surface and underground. Egypt has also warned Israel that “it may expel its ambassador and suspend the peace treaty if Israel forces Palestinians to flee to Egypt.”

Furthermore, multiple sources suggest that “a deal involving the swap of Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees, as well as a timed humanitarian ceasefire, is within reach.”

The sources say that “the mediators’ efforts may help bridge the differences between Hamas and Israel and pave the way for another truce deal that would free more hostages and enhance the quality of life for the 2.2 million residents of Gaza.”

Israel and Hamas concluded a humanitarian truce that lasted a week at the end of last November, which included an agreement to release dozens of Israeli and foreign hostages, in exchange for the release of about 350 child and female prisoners held by Israel.