No fatalities reported after 8.8 quake off Russia’s Far East

Shafaq News – Petropavlovsk / Kamchatsky

Russian authorities confirmed on Wednesday that no fatalities occurred following the powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula, although several people sustained minor injuries.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attributed the absence of fatalities to the effectiveness of Russia’s early warning systems and the resilience of local infrastructure. He noted that emergency protocols functioned smoothly, allowing residents in coastal areas to evacuate before the arrival of tsunami waves.

Regional officials reported minor structural damage in some locations. In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital, a kindergarten undergoing renovation was affected. Several individuals were injured while fleeing buildings, and one hospital patient was hurt after jumping from a window. All injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to the regional health department.

In the Kuril Islands, waves flooded the fishing port of Severo-Kurilsk and temporarily cut power supplies. Authorities declared a state of emergency, though no major damage was reported. Footage showed waves crashing against breakwaters and residents seeking shelter in evacuation centers.

Footage published to social media shows the moments when the earthquake hit in the Kamchatka region. pic.twitter.com/xxPFkVRrbK — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 30, 2025

The earthquake struck at 8:25 a.m. Japan time, with its epicenter located about 120 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 21 kilometers. It triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including in Japan, Hawaii, California, and multiple island nations.

The US Geological Survey measured the event at 8.8 magnitude, making it one of the six strongest earthquakes ever recorded. It is the most powerful globally since the 2011 Tohoku earthquake in Japan, which killed over 18,000 people and caused the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

According to the Russian Oceanography Institute, tsunami waves along the Kamchatka coast reached heights between two and fifteen meters. Waves of 2 to 5 feet were also recorded in Northern California and parts of Japan, prompting evacuations and temporary disruption of transportation services. Most tsunami alerts have since been downgraded to advisories as conditions began to stabilize.

Despite the earthquake’s intensity, no critical infrastructure damage was reported in Japan or the United States. Japanese nuclear regulators confirmed that all plants were operating safely, including the Fukushima complex, where workers temporarily relocated to higher ground while continuing remote monitoring.

Tsunami warnings were also issued in the Philippines, Mexico, New Zealand, and several Pacific Island nations. While residents were urged to avoid coastal areas, no significant damage has been reported outside Russia.