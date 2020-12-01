No Plane delivered to us, SDF denied

Shafaq News / The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied that they had received reconnaissance plane from the US-led Coalition.

Activists distributed content via social media of fighters from the Deir ez-Zor Military Council of SDF carrying an U.S. reconnaissance plane, it was said that the international coalition offered it to the Council.

The SDF media center official website denied saying "the Plane belongs to the US-Led coalition and not delivered to the council."

"The US-Led coalition and Deir Ez-Zor Military Council work out a jointly in fighting terrorism and pursuing ISIS sleeper cells."

Shafaq News sources confirmed that the US-led coalition avoids delivering advanced military equipment to SDF fearing the fighting would cause problems with Turkey, despite that, the coalition has repeatedly said that it is providing support to the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the US-led International Coalition to Defeat ISIS, General Kevin Cobsey said on Tuesday, that the Coalition is committed to supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) since the mission to defeat ISIS has not yet ended.

The SDF is an alliance in north and east Syria which worked with the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS.