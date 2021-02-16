Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New Zealand slams Australia for stripping IS detainee of citizenship

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-16T07:26:06+0000
New Zealand slams Australia for stripping IS detainee of citizenship

Shafaq News / New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has slammed Australia for "unilaterally" stripping the citizenship of a woman arrested in Turkey with ISIS ties, Deutsche Welle reported.

The woman was previously a citizen of both Australia and New Zealand, and Australia abdicated its responsibilities, Ardern says.

The Prime Minister said the woman should be sent to Australia instead of New Zealand, claiming the Australian government abdicated its responsibilities by revoking her citizenship.

"It is wrong that New Zealand should shoulder the responsibility for a situation involving a woman who has not lived in New Zealand since she was six, has resided in Australia since that time, has her family in Australia and left for Syria from Australia on her Australian passport," Ardern said in a statement, adding "any fair minded person would consider this person an Australian and that is my view too."

Turkish authorities on Monday said three New Zealanders had entered Turkey illegally from Syria, with one of the detainees having connections to ISIS.

related

Canada arrests a suspect accused of joining ISIS

Date: 2019-12-07 10:07:12
Canada arrests a suspect accused of joining ISIS

18 ISIS terrorists killed in 48 hours, SOHR says

Date: 2021-02-06 16:04:29
18 ISIS terrorists killed in 48 hours, SOHR says

ISIS claims Kabul rocket attacks

Date: 2020-11-21 16:27:20
ISIS claims Kabul rocket attacks

Nine Syrian soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Badia

Date: 2021-01-04 06:00:25
Nine Syrian soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Badia

Camp Administration releases 200 ISIS members and families

Date: 2019-12-08 09:36:07
Camp Administration releases 200 ISIS members and families

UN: Terrorists Planning Post-Lockdown Attacks

Date: 2021-02-06 21:13:52
UN: Terrorists Planning Post-Lockdown Attacks

Russia says it thwarted ISIS attacks in Moscow region

Date: 2020-11-25 07:42:12
Russia says it thwarted ISIS attacks in Moscow region

Turkey arrests four Iraqis suspected of being from ISIS affiliation

Date: 2019-10-15 12:30:51
Turkey arrests four Iraqis suspected of being from ISIS affiliation