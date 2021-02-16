New Zealand slams Australia for stripping IS detainee of citizenship

Shafaq News / New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has slammed Australia for "unilaterally" stripping the citizenship of a woman arrested in Turkey with ISIS ties, Deutsche Welle reported.

The woman was previously a citizen of both Australia and New Zealand, and Australia abdicated its responsibilities, Ardern says.

The Prime Minister said the woman should be sent to Australia instead of New Zealand, claiming the Australian government abdicated its responsibilities by revoking her citizenship.

"It is wrong that New Zealand should shoulder the responsibility for a situation involving a woman who has not lived in New Zealand since she was six, has resided in Australia since that time, has her family in Australia and left for Syria from Australia on her Australian passport," Ardern said in a statement, adding "any fair minded person would consider this person an Australian and that is my view too."

Turkish authorities on Monday said three New Zealanders had entered Turkey illegally from Syria, with one of the detainees having connections to ISIS.