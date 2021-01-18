Report

New Russian reinforcements in Syria

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-18T12:24:34+0000
New Russian reinforcements in Syria

Shafaq News / the Russian forces sent today, Monday, reinforcements to their military base at Qamishli Airport, as tension escalates between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

More than 200 soldiers in addition to large convoys of military vehicles carrying tanks, armored personnel carriers and other equipment have arrived in Qamishli airport and checkpoints for the Russian forces in the cities of Tal Tamer and Amouda.

For its part, the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of the Autonomous Administration had tightened their security measures in the vicinity of the Syrian government's control area in Hasakah city.

Shafaq News correspondent in Qamishli said the Asayish are still arresting more than 20 members of the Syrian security forces to a more than a week.

He confirmed that Asayish is arresting any person involved with the Syrian Government; therefore, the Syrian forces are unable to patrol between the cities of Al-Hasakah and Qamishli.

It’s noteworthy that the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration controls the Hasakah region in northeastern Syria, while the Syrian government controls the international airport, a security square inside the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli, and several villages in the southern countryside of the city.

 

