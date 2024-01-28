Netanyahu attributes Mosul liberation to U.S. as he draws comparison to Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Wall Street Journal in a weekend interview that Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza is going "better than many expected"

"It took the US and its allies nine months to defeat radical forces in Mosul," he tells the WSJ of the 2016-2017 war against ISIS in Iraq.

"Mosul is smaller than Gaza and did not have the massive terror underground infrastructure. We’re now in the fourth month, but we’ve had tough days."

He added that despite what it might look like from the outside, he believes he represents the views held by the majority of Israelis when it comes to the day after the war in Gaza and the future of the Palestinians.

" Some in the United States believe that the obstacle to peace with the Palestinians is me," he said. "They don’t realize that I reflect the view of most Israelis."