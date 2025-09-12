Nepal seeks interim government after deadly anti-corruption unrest

Shafaq News – Kathmandu

Nepal’s president and army leadership sought on Friday to agree on an interim consensus leader to fill a political vacuum after days of anti-corruption protests toppled the government and left parliament in flames.

The Himalayan nation of 30 million people descended into chaos this week when security forces attempted to suppress rallies led by young anti-corruption activists. At least 51 people were killed in the violence.

The army regained control of the streets on Wednesday, imposing a curfew as General Ashok Raj Sigdel and President Ramchandra Paudel opened talks with political leaders and representatives of “Gen Z,” the loosely organized youth protest movement.

Sushila Karki, 73, Nepal’s first woman chief justice, has emerged as a leading candidate to head an interim government. “Experts need to come together to figure out the way forward,” Karki told AFP, adding that “the parliament still stands.”

Nimesh Shrestha, a Gen Z participant, said a meeting was scheduled with the president, the army chief, Karki, youth activist Sudan Gurung, and a legal expert. Gurung has insisted that their “first demand is the dissolution of parliament.”

Nepal’s protests were fueled by discontent over deep-rooted corruption and economic hardship in a country where more than two-fifths of the population is aged between 16 and 40.

Gen Z activists, who played a central role in the movement, continue to debate next steps as they call for a radical transition to “make a better Nepal.”