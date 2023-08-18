Nearly 500,000 Dead and Wounded: Human Toll in Ukrainian-Russian Conflict

Shafaq News/ US officials disclosed on Friday that the toll among Ukrainian and Russian forces since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022 has surged close to 500,000.

The New York Times, citing these officials, cautioned that estimating casualties remains intricate due to Moscow's historical tendency to underreport war-related fatalities and injuries, coupled with a lack of official figures released by Kyiv.

As per the newspaper's report, losses within the ranks of the Russian army approached 300,000, encompassing approximately 120,000 fatalities and a range of 170,000 to 180,000 injuries.

On the Ukrainian side, the death toll is approximately 70,000, with injuries between 100,000 and 120,000, as per the same sources. Officials noted that casualty figures escalated following a counterattack launched by Ukraine earlier this year.