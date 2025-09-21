Nashua shooting: One man dead, several wounded

Shafaq News – Nashua, New Hampshire

A gunman opened fire at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, killing one man and injuring several others, according to state and local authorities.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke confirmed late Saturday that the attacker, who was detained at the scene, acted alone, dismissing initial reports of multiple suspects. Officials emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said the motive remains under investigation.

Details about the number or condition of the injured have yet to be disclosed.

Aerial footage from WMUR-TV showed emergency vehicles surrounding the scene. Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess praised the rapid police response and cautioned, “No matter how unlikely it seems, it can happen where you live.”

US Representative Maggie Goodlander stated she is closely monitoring developments and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

Nashua is located about 45 miles northwest of Boston, near the Massachusetts border.