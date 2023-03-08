NATO chief warns Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall in ‘coming days’

Shafaq News/ NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall into Russian hands in the coming days following months of intense fighting.

"What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces, and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity," Stoltenberg said in Stockholm, "they have suffered big losses, but at the same time, we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days."

He insisted that "it is also important to highlight that this does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war."

“This is something we’re working on. We have seen important steps already being taken,” he said.

“But we need to do more because we need to ensure that Ukraine gets the ammunition it needs to defend itself against Russia’s war aggression, and we need to replenish our own stocks.”