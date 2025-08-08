Muhammad remains top name in England

Shafaq News – London

Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in England and Wales in 2024 for the second year running, official data showed.

The Office for National Statistics said 5,721 newborns were registered with the spelling “Muhammad” last year, while a further 1,760 were recorded as “Mohammed,” bringing the combined total to 7,481. The name Noah ranked second with 4,139 registrations, followed by Oliver, Arthur and Leo.

Olivia remained the most common girls’ name with 2,761 registrations, ahead of Amelia and Isla.

Globally, Muhammad is also the most popular boys’ name, according to French researcher Stéphanie Rapoport. She said Mary remains the most common name for girls worldwide.

Muslims make up about 6.5% of the population of England and Wales, according to the 2021 census. Naming a son after the Prophet Muhammad is a common tradition among Muslim families, reflecting both religious devotion and cultural identity.