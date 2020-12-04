Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Moderna to supply up to 125 million COVID-19 vaccine doses globally in first quarter

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-04T13:30:28+0000
Moderna to supply up to 125 million COVID-19 vaccine doses globally in first quarter

Shafaq News/ (Reuters) Moderna Inc said on Thursday it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.

The company said 85 million to 100 million of those doses would be available in the United States, with 15 million to 25 million available outside the country.

The first-quarter doses are within the 500 million to up to 1 billion doses the company expects to manufacture globally in 2021, Moderna said.

Results from an early-stage trial showed that the vaccine, mRNA-1273, produced high levels of binding and neutralizing antibodies that declined slightly over time, but remained elevated in all participants three months after the booster vaccination, the company said.

The drugmaker’s shares were down about 2% at $154.4 after the bell.

related

Thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed to Covid-19

Date: 2020-10-12 20:19:02
Thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed to Covid-19

Covid-19 alert do not affect privacy

Date: 2020-11-28 12:23:12
Covid-19 alert do not affect privacy

COVID-19: more than1 million fatalities around the world

Date: 2020-10-16 17:04:27
COVID-19: more than1 million fatalities around the world

UN Secretary-General calls 1 million COVID-19 global death toll "agonizing milestone"

Date: 2020-09-29 05:59:18
UN Secretary-General calls 1 million COVID-19 global death toll "agonizing milestone"

Algerian president has tested positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-11-03 17:13:56
Algerian president has tested positive for Covid-19

Widespread Covid-19 vaccination not expected until mid-2021

Date: 2020-09-04 12:39:21
Widespread Covid-19 vaccination not expected until mid-2021

Europe Had 50% Excess Mortality at Outbreak Peak

Date: 2020-07-29 19:07:30
Europe Had 50% Excess Mortality at Outbreak Peak

Iraq out counts COVID-19 cases and fatalities of four countries collectively

Date: 2020-08-21 14:18:44
Iraq out counts COVID-19 cases and fatalities of four countries collectively