Missiles attack the Global Coalition in Syria, Source

Shafaq News/ Missile attacks targeted a base for the US-led Coalition in Deir Ez-Zor, Syria.

A source in the Coalition told Shafaq News Agency, "missiles targeted the US-led Coalition's Green Village base in al-Omar oil fields in the southeastern countryside of Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

"The Coalition forces responded by targeting the launch location, which resulted in casualties among the attackers and the destruction of a truck from which the missiles were launched."

He did not provide further details.

This attack comes after the U.S. military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by forces backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

An opposition war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan. The war monitor reported that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed in the airstrikes.

Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli warplanes in previous strikes.

U.S. forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against the Islamic State group.