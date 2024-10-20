Military source unveil new details on Iran’s missiles strikes

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, an Iranian military source revealed new details about the Revolutionary Guard’s strike earlier this month on Israeli targets, indicating that Israel had moved a number of F35 aircraft to neighboring countries for fear of being targeted.

A source Informed Fars News Agency that “Israel had deployed a large number of its fighter jets to neighboring countries, fearing they would be targeted in the missile strike.”

“Satellite images of the F-35 hangar confirm that it was struck during the raid. According to IntelSky, at least 40 locations within the strategic Navatim Base in the Negev Desert were hit by Iranian missiles. The Middlebury Institute reported that at least three F-35 fighter jets were targeted in the attacks,” the Fars News Agency said quoting a military source.

The military source noted that the operation “True Promise 2” was carried out in two phases, each lasting three minutes, during which 200 missiles were fired and achieved 90% of their targets.

The agency also quoted Abdolreza Siddiq, a defense expert, saying that Iran has used less than a fifth of its missile force in recent operations against Israel, adding, “This means that Iran can easily launch at least 7,000 missiles in less than 24 hours.”

The Israeli government downplayed Iran’s strike, noting that it caused minor damage to some of the air force’s military bases. It is also claiming the preparation for a “massive attack on Iran in response to missile strikes”. These tensions raise a global fear of full-scale regional war if Israel bombs Iran’s nuclear facilities, despite assurances from US President Joe Biden.