Milan residents shaken by mild earthquake

A strong earthquake rocked Milan, northern Italy on Thursday which is the greatest in centuries.

A spokeswoman for the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Lucia Lodzi, said that experts detected an earthquake recorded at magnitude 3.9, and was focused 6 kilometers west of Milan, with a depth of 56 kilometers.

Residents witnessed earthquakes in various neighborhoods of the city.

It did not result in any damage or injuries.

Lodzi added that the earthquakes are the strongest in several centuries.