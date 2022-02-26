Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetizing on Facebook

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-26T08:22:48+0000

Shafaq News/ Meta Platforms Inc (FB. O) banned the Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform. Beta's security policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher, said on Twitter, "We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media…these changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend." He added, "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world." Yesterday, Russia partially restricted Facebook's access, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media. The state communications regulator said Facebook had ignored its demands to lift restrictions on four Russian media outlets on its platform - RIA news agency, the Defence Ministry's Zvezda TV, and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru. "In accordance with the decision of the General Prosecutor's Office, starting from Feb. 25, partial access restrictions are being imposed by Roskomnadzor on the Facebook social network," the regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) Google said it had removed hundreds of YouTube channels and thousands of videos for violating its policies over the last few days and continued looking for and disrupting disinformation campaigns and hacking. Google is also evaluating what any new sanctions and export controls could mean for the company, said spokesperson Ivy Choi. Reuters said. Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said users in Russia and Ukraine would no longer see ads - an attempt to avoid distracting from public safety messages - and that they would not get recommended tweets from accounts they do not follow in a bid to limit the spread of abusive content.

