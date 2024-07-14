Melania Trump calls for unity following attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Shafaq News/ Former First Lady Melania Trump condemned, on Sunday, the attempted assassination of her husband, former President Donald Trump, during a campaign rally on Saturday, urging Americans to set aside their political differences.

In her first public statement since the incident, Melania Trump took to X to express her gratitude to the Secret Service agents and law enforcement officers who protected her husband.

"When I saw the bullet of violence strike my husband, Donald, I realized that my life and the life of my son Barron were on the brink of a devastating change. I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officers who risked their lives to protect my husband," she said.

Melania Trump also extended her sympathies to the other victims of the shooting and their families.

She described the suspect as a "monster" who viewed her husband as a "political machine devoid of humanity" and attempted to destroy Trump's passion, laughter, ingenuity, and love of music.

"The essential aspects of my husband's life and his humanity were buried under the political machine," she added.

The former First Lady, who has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving the White House in early 2021, called on Americans to "rise above hatred, vitriolic criticism, and simplistic ideas that fuel violence."

On Sunday, the FBI identified the suspect involved in what it described as an assassination attempt on Trump. The suspect was Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Earlier, Trump was discharged from the hospital after being treated for an injury to his right ear caused by the gunfire. He was seen disembarking from his plane without assistance early Sunday, according to a video posted on social media by the Deputy Director of Communications for his team.