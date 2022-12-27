Medvedev's 2023 Predictions include Elon Musk for U.S. Presidency

Shafaq News/ The former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev made his "futuristic hypotheses" of what could happen in the new year.

The Russian official, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, posted his list of 10 projections on his Telegram channel Monday, writing, "Before a new year, everyone likes to make predictions."

His list includes forecasts for oil barrel prices, the abolition of the European Union, and civil war in the United States.

"Many practice futuristic hypotheses, competing in the proposal of the most unexpected and even absurd," Medvedev wrote, according to an English translation. "We will also do our part."

According to the list, an American "civil war" would result in the "separation of California and Texas into independent states" and the "creation of the union state of Texas and Mexico."

Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Musk would have a "subsequent victory" during the presidential election "in some of the states assigned to the Republicans after the civil war," Medvedev added.

Other Western countries would also see major social and political redesigns if Medvedev's predictions were confirmed.

The Russian official forecasts that Great Britain will return to the EU before the bloc collapses. He also writes about the creation of a "Fourth Reich," or a new German empire made up of Germany's surrounding countries, which would eventually go to war with France.

Medvedev ended his predictions by speculating about the "transfer of all major stock markets and financial activity from the U.S. and Europe to Asia," adding that the euro and the dollar would be rejected as "world reserve currencies," leading to the "return of the gold standard."

Medvedev also posted his predictions to Twitter, to which Musk responded, "Epic thread!"

Source: Agencies