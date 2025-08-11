Massive wildfires ravage Western US

Shafaq News – Colorado / California

Wildfires raging across multiple US states have forced mass evacuations, destroyed homes, and stretched firefighting crews to their limits, local media reported Monday.

In Colorado, the “Lee” fire has consumed more than 167 square miles (433 square km) across Garfield and Rio Blanco counties, with containment at just 6%. According to state officials, all 179 inmates from Rifle Correctional Center were rescued and relocated to the Buena Vista Correctional Complex, about 150 miles (240 km) away.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has also reported that more than 1,000 firefighters are working to prevent the blaze from crossing Colorado Highway 13 and County Road 5.

Fueled by dense trees and brush roughly 250 miles (400 km) west of Denver, the fire ranks as the sixth-largest single wildfire in state history.

In southern California, crews have contained 62% of the “Canyon” fire, which has burned roughly 8 square miles (20 square km), destroyed seven buildings, and forced evacuations since it ignited last week near the Los Angeles–Ventura county line.

Farther north, the “Gifford” fire — California’s largest this year — has scorched more than 180 square miles (466 square km) in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Wildfires in the western United States rise during summer months as dry vegetation, high temperatures, and strong winds fuel rapid fire spread. In 2024, the region saw more than 7.6 million acres (3 million hectares) burn, including five fires that each consumed over 100,000 acres (40,500 hectares).