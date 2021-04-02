Man and Woman Charged with attempting to join and fight for ISIS

Shafaq News/ the U.S. authorities had Arrested a man and a woman while allegedly attempting to travel overseas to join and fight for ISIS

The U.S. Department Of Justice said in statement, “A New York man and Alabama woman were arrested yesterday (Thursday) at a seaport in Newark, New Jersey on criminal charges related to their alleged attempt to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS).”

According to court documents, James Bradley, 20, of the Bronx, New York, and Arwa Muthana, 29, of Hoover, Alabama, are ISIS supporters who attempted to travel to the Middle East to join and fight for ISIS. As alleged in the complaint, Bradley has expressed his support for ISIS and his desire to join the group overseas or commit a terrorist attack in the United States. Bradley and his wife, who has also expressed her support for ISIS, were arrested while attempting to travel together by cargo ship to the Middle East to join and fight for ISIS. Bradley and Muthana were presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman in Manhattan federal court today.” The statement said.

“Today’s announcement underscores the commitment of the FBI and its JTTF partners that anyone who chooses to turn their backs on the United States of America in support of ISIS and its violent agenda will be held accountable,” said Assistant Director Jill Sanborn of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. “The charges alleged that both defendants were attempting to travel overseas to join and fight for ISIS and one even expressed desire to commit a terrorist attack on U.S. soil. In doing so, both are accused of betraying this country and will now face the consequences of these actions in the U.S. justice system.”

Bradley and Muthana are charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; and one count of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which also carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In June 2020, Bradley stated to UC-1 that his plan to attack a military base was something he really wanted to do and that it would be his contribution to the cause of jihad. In January 2021, Bradley mentioned to UC-1 another university in New York State where he frequently saw Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets training. Bradley stated that he could use his truck in an attack, and that he along with Muthana could take all of the ROTC cadets “out.”

“In late January 2021, Bradley married Muthana in an Islamic marriage ceremony. Beginning before and continuing after their marriage, Bradley and Muthana discussed, planned, and ultimately attempted to travel to the Middle East together in order to join and fight with ISIS. In or about early March 2021, Bradley traveled from New York to Alabama to visit Muthana. Bradley and Muthana subsequently traveled together to New York in order to begin their journey to join ISIS.”