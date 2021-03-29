MV Ever Given re-floated in Suez Canal

Shafaq News/ The stranded container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week was almost fully re-floated on Monday and has restarted its engines.

“The MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30, 29/03/2021. She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known.” Inchcape Shipping Services said on Twitter.

Egypt’s Leth Agencies tweeted the ship had been partially refloated, pending official confirmation from the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

The ship’s technical manager Bernhard Schulte Ship management (BSM) did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The Suez Canal salvage teams intensified excavation and dredging on Sunday and were hoping a high tide would help them dislodge the ship.

According to Reuters, About 15% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, which is a key source of foreign currency revenue for Egypt. The current stoppage is costing the canal $14-$15 million a day.

Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has disrupted global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

Some shippers had decided to reroute their cargoes around the Cape of Good Hope, adding about two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.