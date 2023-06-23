MSCHF Creates World's Smallest Louis Vuitton Bag

Shafaq News/ Creative group MSCHF has unveiled the world's smallest Louis Vuitton bag, measuring a mere 657 x 222 x 700 micrometers. The miniature version of Louis Vuitton's iconic On The Go bag is so tiny that it can pass through the eye of a needle.
In a photograph released by MSCHF, the bag is seen delicately placed on the tip of a finger, showcasing its incredibly diminutive size. The lemon green-colored bag, created by the Brooklyn-based group, is expected to fetch a price between $15,000 and $25,000 at auction. It was recently showcased at an exhibition in Paris, France, from June 20 to June 24.
This latest venture by MSCHF is no stranger to eccentric projects. Past endeavors by the group include fake Andy Warhol prints, sneakers containing holy water from the Jordan River, shoes filled with human blood, WD-40-scented cologne, and even sandals made from Birkin bags.
The MSCHF CCO, Kevin Wiesner, shared his thoughts on the miniature bag, describing it as a blend of functionality and jewelry. He expressed MSCHF's intention to strip the bag of its utility, focusing solely on the brand's association.
When asked about the potential controversy surrounding their creations, Wiesner emphasized that MSCHF aims to push the boundaries of commerce without causing offense or disruption. Luxury bags, in particular, caught their attention due to their transformation into objects that no longer serve their intended purpose.
While MSCHF did not seek permission from Louis Vuitton for the reproduction, the bag prominently displays the brand's trademark symbol, which may lead to potential legal implications.
To ensure the bag's safekeeping, it will be sold in a sealed gel box placed under a microscope with a digital screen, giving buyers a unique way to appreciate its intricate details.