Los Angeles wildfires: What is the containment status?

Shafaq News/ Firefighting teams in California continue to battle the massive wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres, with significant progress made in containment efforts.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported, on Sunday, that the Palisades fire has remained steady at 23,713 acres for six days, while the Eaton fire has stalled at 14,117 acres for a week.

Since reaching its current size, containment of the Eaton fire has reportedly increased from just 3% a week ago to 73% by Saturday morning, while containment of the Palisades fire improved from 11% to 43% over the week.

Notably, multiple wildfires have erupted across California since January 7, 2025, causing at least 25 fatalities, destroying over 12,300 buildings, and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate. According to AccuWeather forecasts, the economic damage from the wildfires could range from $250 to $275 billion.