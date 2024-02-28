Lieberman: Netanyahu will establish a Palestinian state and compromise Israel's security

Shafaq News / Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman stated on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will commit to the Saudis for the establishment of a Palestinian state in exchange for their training on their nuclear program.

Lieberman stated on X that "the nuclear program will put the entire Middle East into a crazy nuclear race with Netanyahu's consent."

He pointed out that "Netanyahu only wants to boast about agreeing with the Saudis," adding, "Netanyahu will establish a Palestinian state and compromise Israel's security."

Lieberman drafted an 11-page document in 2016 warning of Hamas' plans to invade the Gaza Strip, invade communities in southern Israel, commit massacres, and take hostages.

The document, parts of which were published by the "Yedioth Ahronoth" newspaper last October, warned of plans related to the October 7 attack, indicating that Israeli officials had been aware for several years of the possibility of such an attack by Hamas. However, they did not take it seriously.

Lieberman repeatedly blamed Netanyahu for failing to respond to the October 7 attack and deal with the aftermath of the explosive war in the Gaza Strip.

It is noteworthy that the current conflict in the Gaza Strip was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7th in which 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli counts.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has responded with an air and ground assault on blockaded Gaza that has killed more than 29,500 people and injured nearly 70,000, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The offensive has displaced most of the territory’s population and caused widespread hunger and disease.

The war in Gaza has revived international calls – including Israel's main backer the United States – for the so-called two-state solution as the ultimate goal for resolving the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict. However, several senior Israeli politicians oppose this.

The two-state solution has long been a core Western policy in the region. Still, little progress has been made in achieving Palestinian statehood since the signing of the Oslo Accords in the early 1990s.