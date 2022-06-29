Lebanon's PM hands gov't lineup to president Aoun

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he passed his government formation to President Michel Aoun.

"I have handed President Aoun the cabinet lineup that I see fit," Mikati told reporters following his meeting with Aoun.

On Tuesday, Mikati concluded his parliamentary consultations with lawmakers regarding the formation of the upcoming government.

Mikati headed the last Lebanese government in September 2021. However, his government turned into a caretaker in May following the Lebanese parliamentary elections.