Lebanon, Pakistan mourn the loss of Iranian President Raisi and FM Amir-Abdollahian

Shafaq News/ Lebanon and Pakistan have expressed their condolences following the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash.

Lebanon

Lebanon's caretaker, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, declared three days of national mourning on Monday in response to the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

An official circular signed by Mikatithat flags nationwide would be flown at half-mast on all public buildings during the mourning period.

Additionally, regular radio and television programming adjustments were noted, honoring Raisi's memory.

Lebanon's Hezbollah also expressed its condolences to the Iranian nation and leadership over the loss of President Raissi and his esteemed diplomat.

"We have known Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi for many years; he was our great brother, a strong supporter, a staunch defender of the issues of the Islamic Ummah, at the forefront of which is the issue of al-Quds and Palestine," remarked Hezbollah in a heartfelt statement.

The movement hailed Raissi as "the great hope of all the oppressed in the world," underscoring his enduring commitment to global justice and Islamic solidarity.

Amir-Abdollahian was also lauded by Hezbollah as "a supporter and friend of the resistance movements," commending his unwavering advocacy in international political and diplomatic forums.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri conveyed his condolences directly to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, expressing solidarity on behalf of the Lebanese Parliament and the nation.

Pakistan

Pakistan has announced a day of mourning and will lower its national flag as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi and his companions.

In an official statement, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of President Raisi, Iran's Foreign Minister.

"Today, Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend. Just last month, we had the honor of hosting him in Pakistan. During our discussions, I found him very keen on strengthening our bilateral relations. Raisi always had a special place for Pakistan and its people," expressed President Zardari.

In turn, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his condolences to "sister" Iran on his behalf, the Pakistani people, and the government.

"The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with its usual courage," remarked Prime Minister Sharif, highlighting the resilience and strength of the Iranian people in the face of adversity.

The EU, Qatar, Turkiye, China, Russia, India, and many others have also expressed condolences.