Lebanese President Aoun signs decree forming new government

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun signed a decree approving the resignation of Najib Mikati’s cabinet and appointing Nawaf Salam to lead a new government.

Aoun and Salam finalized the formation of a 24-member cabinet, more than three weeks after the Prime Minister-designate was tasked with assembling a government under Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system.

Announcing the new government in a press conference, Salam expressed hope that it would serve as a “government of reform and rescue,” emphasizing that “reform is the only path to true salvation.” He also pledged to “ensure security and stability in Lebanon by fully implementing Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.”

Notably, the cabinet formation faced obstacles, particularly over the appointment of the fifth and final Shiite minister, which intensified following US Deputy Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus’ message to Aoun to “exclude Hezbollah from the new government.”

Despite this pressure, Hezbollah and its allies maintained their share of ministerial posts in the cabinet as in previous cabinets.