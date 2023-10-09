Lebanese Hezbollah strikes Israeli sites after loss of members

Shafaq News / In response to the loss of seven of its members in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon earlier on Monday, Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, announced a retaliatory attack.
A statement released by Hezbollah confirmed that "Islamic Resistance units carried out an initial response by attacking the Brannit base, the headquarters of the Galilee Brigade, and the Aviveem base, a command center affiliated with the Western Brigade, using guided missiles and mortar shells, causing direct hits."
Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces reported that their units were conducting artillery shelling in response to gunfire originating from Lebanon aimed at Israel just moments before.