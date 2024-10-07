Lebanese Health Ministry: 10 firefighters killed in Israeli airstrike

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced, on Monday, that at least 10 firefighters were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Union of Bint Jbeil Municipalities building.

According to a statement from the Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center, the airstrike on the building in the town of Baraachit resulted in the fatalities.

The statement condemned the attack, calling it an "additional war crime" committed by Israel, accusing it of showing "unmatched violence and inhumanity" by targeting individuals performing humanitarian and rescue operations, far from the battlefield.

The statement added, "A barbaric hostile airstrike on the Union of Bint Jbeil Municipalities building in Baraachit resulted in a massacre of firefighters who were preparing for rescue missions."

The statement concluded by noting that the airstrike caused the "initial death toll of 10 firefighters," while efforts to remove debris from the heavily damaged building continue.