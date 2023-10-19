Lavrov: Iran called to prevent the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from spreading across the region

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the significant risk of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalating into a broader regional confrontation.

In an interview with reporters, Lavrov dismissed attempts to solely blame Iran for the crisis, deeming such accusations as provocative.

"As for the Gaza Strip, the risk of this crisis escalating into a region-wide conflict is very serious," Lavrov stated. He further asserted that pinning the blame solely on Iran was unfounded, highlighting the responsible and balanced position taken by the Iranian leadership. Lavrov noted that Iran has called for preventing the conflict from spreading across the entire region and neighboring countries.

The statement from the Russian Foreign Minister comes amid heightened tensions in the region following Hamas' launch of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" on October 7. The operation involved thousands of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, leading to specific operations, including storming settlements and street clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces. In response, Israel initiated Operation "Iron Swords," characterized by intense air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attacks killed thousands of civilians, most of them children.