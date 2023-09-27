Countries leaning on U.S. should serve as lesson for Armenia, Lavrov says

Shafaq News / The leadership of Armenia should remember the unenviable fate of countries that rely on the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS, APA's Moscow correspondent reports.

"Firstly, from a historical, geographical, and geopolitical perspective, losing Russia entirely and rejecting its interests in the South Caucasus is not feasible. There are certain leaders in Armenia who harbour such hopes. They openly express this. Ideas conveying such meaning were also present in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech. If they lean towards the U.S., they should reconsider modern history. The fate of those taken under the wing of the United States is not something to be envied," the Russian Foreign Minister said in his answer to the question of whether Armenia could lose Russia.

(Apa)