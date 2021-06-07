Report

Date: 2021-06-07T10:25:00+0000
Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq News/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 174 million cases. (174,054,973)

3,744,165 deaths and 157,076,436 recoveries were recorded according to Worldometers.

The United States still rank the first 34,210,782 cases, and 612,366 deaths, meanwhile India is in the second place with 28,909,975 cases and 349,229 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil, France, Turkey and Russia.

As for the Arab World, Iraq ranks the first (28th worldwide) with 620,620 cases and 13,057 Deaths, followed by Morocco (25th worldwide) with 1,224,992 cases and 16,538 deaths.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE and Lebanon are also among the most infected Arab countries.

