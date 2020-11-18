Report

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ COVID-19 is affecting 215 countries and territories around the world, Reuters tally shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification.

Yesterday Tuesday, Global coronavirus fatalities hit record by registering 10816 cases.

The top countries in fatalities are USA with 248.574, Brazil with 166.699 and India with 130.933 deaths.

Europe recorded about a quarter of the world deaths with 1.3 million cases.

 The highest number of deaths recorded in Britain with more than 50 thousand, followed by Italy 46.464 and France 46.273.

Many countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections and deaths.

 

