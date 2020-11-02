Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ COVID-19 is affecting 215 countries and territories around the world, worldometers.com shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme.

So far, Global coronavirus cases rose to 46.5 million, killing 1.2 million.

The top countries are,

Rank Country Infections Deaths (thousand) 1 USA 46.5 million 231 2 Brazil 5.5 million 160 3 India 8.2 million 122 4 Mexico 930 thousand 92 5 UK 1 million 47 6 Italy 700 thousand 39 7 France 1.5 million 37 8 Spain 1.2 million 36 9 Iran 620 thousand 35 10 Russia 1.6 million 28

Many countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections and deaths over the past weeks.

Reuters tally showed The rate of cases has been increasing not only in countries like the United States, Brazil and India, which have dominated global headlines with large outbreaks, but in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Bulgaria, Belgium, Uzbekistan and Israel, among others.

Many countries especially those where officials eased earlier social distancing lockdowns, are experiencing a second peak more than a month after recording their first.