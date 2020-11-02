Report

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Date: 2020-11-02T08:23:13+0000
Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ COVID-19 is affecting 215 countries and territories around the world, worldometers.com shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme.

So far, Global coronavirus cases rose to 46.5 million, killing 1.2 million.

The top countries are,

Rank

Country

Infections

Deaths (thousand)

1

USA

46.5 million

231

2

Brazil

5.5 million

160

3

India

8.2 million

122

4

Mexico

930 thousand

92

5

UK

1 million

47

6

Italy

700 thousand

39

7

France

1.5 million

37

8

Spain

1.2 million

36

9

Iran

620 thousand

35

10

Russia

1.6 million

28

 

Many countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections and deaths over the past weeks.

Reuters tally showed The rate of cases has been increasing not only in countries like the United States, Brazil and India, which have dominated global headlines with large outbreaks, but in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Bulgaria, Belgium, Uzbekistan and Israel, among others.

Many countries especially those where officials eased earlier social distancing lockdowns, are experiencing a second peak more than a month after recording their first.


