Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ COVID-19 is affecting 215 countries and territories around the world, worldometers.com shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme.

So far, Global coronavirus cases rose to 40.282.605 on Monday.

1.113.330 deaths and 30.120.598 recoveries were recorded according to the official website.

USA still rank the first with 8,387,799 cases, and 224.730 deaths, meanwhile India is in the second place with 7.550.273 cases and 114.642 deaths.

EUROPE

· Spain, France and UK registered the highest number of infections.

· according to Reuters, Britain needs to impose a three-week period of national lockdown restrictions immediately to stop coronavirus cases spiraling, government scientific adviser Jeremy Farrar said, adding that current regional measures would not be effective.

· Switzerland announced tighter restrictions on Sunday to tackle the recent spike in coronavirus cases, including a national obligation to wear masks and a ban on large scale public gatherings.

Americas

· Four south-Americans countries are listed in the top infected countries worldwide Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.

· According to New York Times, At least 368 new coronavirus deaths and 47,601 new cases were reported in the United States on Oct. 18.

· Officials in California, Florida and Texas, the states with the most known infections, have identified a combined 2.4 million cases. In a few less populous states, including Vermont and Maine, there are fewer than 10,000 patients.

ASIA-PACIFIC

· China is in 53rd place worldwide with 85.685 cases despite it was the center of the Covid-19 spread.

· So far, Australia registered today only 8 news cases according to worldometers.com

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

· Iran still struggling despite the tied restrictions, recording 530.380 cases and 30.375 deaths.

· Iraq ranks the 15th worldwide registering 426.638 cases and 10.254 deaths.

According to bbc, Coronavirus cases have risen over the last few months in several regions of the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the global death toll could hit two million before an effective vaccine is widely in use.

It says roughly one-in-ten people worldwide may have already been infected but that "the vast majority of the world remains at risk".