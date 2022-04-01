Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-01T07:37:17+0000
Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Shafaq News / COVID-19 affects over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 488 million cases. (488,675,422.)

6,167,166 deaths and 423,683,048 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers.

The US ranks on the top with 81,780,503 cases and 1,007,320 deaths, while India is in second place with 43,025,775 cases and 521,211 deaths.

Brazil, France, the UK, Germany, Russia, Turkey, Italy, and South Korea are the most infected countries.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (40th in the world) with 2,319,550 cases and 25,164 deaths, followed by Jordan (45th in the world) with 1,689,314 cases and 14,004 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Morocco are also the most affected Arab countries.

related

AstraZeneca jab creator says vaccine development has gone ‘backwards’

Date: 2021-10-12 15:15:48
AstraZeneca jab creator says vaccine development has gone ‘backwards’

Scientists report first death from COVID-19 reinfection

Date: 2020-10-13 05:57:28
Scientists report first death from COVID-19 reinfection

Covid-19: 51 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2020-12-26 17:09:11
Covid-19: 51 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Covid-19: Second pandemic year to be deadlier than first, WHO says

Date: 2021-05-14 17:48:49
Covid-19: Second pandemic year to be deadlier than first, WHO says

More than 6 million COVID-19 cases in the US

Date: 2020-08-31 05:40:11
More than 6 million COVID-19 cases in the US

FC Barcelona legend contracts Covid-19

Date: 2020-07-25 16:09:28
FC Barcelona legend contracts Covid-19

Syria's President Assad and his wife test positive for COVID-19

Date: 2021-03-08 12:44:54
Syria's President Assad and his wife test positive for COVID-19

Pfizer antiviral pill could be available early in 2022 if approved, official says

Date: 2021-11-09 16:53:53
Pfizer antiviral pill could be available early in 2022 if approved, official says