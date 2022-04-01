Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Shafaq News / COVID-19 affects over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 488 million cases. (488,675,422.)

6,167,166 deaths and 423,683,048 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers.

The US ranks on the top with 81,780,503 cases and 1,007,320 deaths, while India is in second place with 43,025,775 cases and 521,211 deaths.

Brazil, France, the UK, Germany, Russia, Turkey, Italy, and South Korea are the most infected countries.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (40th in the world) with 2,319,550 cases and 25,164 deaths, followed by Jordan (45th in the world) with 1,689,314 cases and 14,004 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Morocco are also the most affected Arab countries.