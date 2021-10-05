Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq News / So far, COVID-19 is affecting over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 236 million cases. (236,189,721.)

4,823,359 deaths and 213,253,643 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers.

The US ranks on the top with 44,682,835 cases and 722,268 deaths, while India is in second place with 33,853,048 cases and 449,283 deaths.

The other most infected countries are Brazil, UK, Russia,Turkey, France, Iran, Argentina, and Spain.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (22nd in the world) with 2,011,634 cases and 22,392 deaths, followed by Morocco (37th in the world) with 935,560 cases and 14,355 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan are also the most affected Arab countries.

Reuters estimates that COVID-19 infections are still rising in 53 countries.

So far, at least 200 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus and have administered at least 6,297,756,000 doses of the vaccine.

Gibraltar leads the world and has administered enough vaccine doses for 118% of its population, assuming every person needs two doses..