Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq News / So far, COVID-19 is affecting over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 230 million cases. (230,326,827.)

4,722,911 fatalities and 207,033,588 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers.

The US ranks on the top with 43,242,302 cases and 696,867 deaths, while India is in second place with 33,531,498 cases and 445,801 deaths.

The other most infected countries are Brazil, UK, Russia, France, Turkey, Iran, Argentina, and Colombia.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (23rd in the world) with 1,981,493 cases and 21,911 deaths, followed by Morocco (36th in the world) with 922,222 cases and 14,009 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan are also the most affected Arab countries.

Reuters estimates that COVID-19 infections are still rising in 53 countries.

So far, at least 200 countries have begun vaccinating people for the Coronavirus and have administered at least 5,946,421,000 doses of the vaccine.