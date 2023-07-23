Landmine Kills Four Syrian State Soldiers in Hama: SOHR

Shafaq News/ A landmine explosion in Syria's eastern Hama governorate has claimed the lives or four Syrian soldiers, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) late on Saturday.

The incident occurred near al-Towainan Village, eastern Salmiya, when an unexploded landmine struck a vehicle carrying the soldiers.

On July 16, a member of Liwaa al-Baqer (al-Baqer Brigade), a paramilitary group affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards, was also killed by a Landmine explosion on the Athriya Road.