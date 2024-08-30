Kuwait to revoke citizenship from 78 individuals holding dual nationalities

Shafaq News/ Kuwait's Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti decided to revoke the citizenship of 78 individuals who hold nationalities of other countries.

According to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, the breakdown of the 78 cases is as follows:

- 17 individuals will lose their Kuwaiti citizenship under Article 11 of the 1959 Kuwaiti Nationality Law and its amendments.

- 29 individuals will have their citizenship certificates revoked under Article 21 (Amended) of the same law.

- 32 individuals holding nationalities from countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Somalia, Iran, and the United States, as well as stateless individuals, will have their Kuwaiti citizenship revoked under Article 13 of the law.