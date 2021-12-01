Kuwait thanks Baghdad and UNAMI for their contribution to the POWs file

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) supplies the Federal Government of Iraq with 800 Megawatts on a daily basis, Iraq's Minister of Electricity Adel Karim said on Wednesday.

Shafaq News/ Kuwait has informed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Secretary General and UNSC President about the latest developments of the file of Kuwaiti prisoners of war (POWs), missing persons, and third country nationals.

This came in a letter addressed by Kuwait's Representative at the UN, Ambassador Mansour Al - Otaibi, based on UNSC Resolution 2017/2013 and UNSC Statement dated November 24 , 2020.

The letter said that on November 18, 2021, the remains of 19 Kuwaiti missing persons were identified according to DNA tests conducted by Kuwait's General Administration of Criminal Evidence. The POWs had been arrested during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and their remains were then included in the previous batches received in November 2020 as well as January, March, and July of 2021, according to the letter.

Intensive efforts were exerted in order to identify the remains in Iraq and the tripartite committee's technical subcommittee decided to allow an Iraqi technical team to check the sites of the remains under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Kuwait thanked the Iraqi government, the members of the tripartite and technical subcommittee, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for their efforts in this regard," the letter said, "it is hoped that this human tragedy would come to an end at an early date."

"Kuwait would pursue efforts to identify the destiny of Kuwaiti and other national POWs," it concluded.