Kuwait's Emir dissolves the parliament

Shafaq News/ Kuwait's parliament was dissolved by royal decree on Thursday, state news agency KUNA said, having only been elected in June 2023 after a snap election.

Kuwait grapples with long-running strains between the ruling family and its critics in the deadlocked and fractious parliament that critics say has hindered fiscal and economic reform.

The legislature wields more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, and political deadlock has for decades led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament.