King Abdullah II dissolves Jordan’s Parliament ahead of September elections

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Jordan's King Abdullah II issued a royal decree dissolving the House of Representatives ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for September.

“We, Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of Jordan, under Article 34(3) of the Constitution, hereby declare that the House of Representatives will be dissolved effective Thursday, July 25, 2024,” the royal decree stated.

The Independent Election Commission has scheduled Jordan's twentieth House of Representatives elections for September 10.