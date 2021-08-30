Khatibzadeh: Abdollahian's visit to Baghdad was successful

Shafaq News / The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented, on Monday, on the outcomes of the Baghdad Conference.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, in his weekly press conference, "Iran welcomes any initiative that contributes to peace and stability in Iraq," noting, "President Ibrahim Raisi has visited Iraq previously and will visit it later."

Khatibzadeh added, "The visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to Baghdad was successful."

"Everyone knows what Iran's role is in Iraq and the region, and therefore the Baghdad conference serves to enhance partnership and cooperation", he noted.