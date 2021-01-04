KSA and Qatar to reopen borders starting from tonight

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar, as of Monday, Kuwait's foreign minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah said, citing a deal towards resolving a political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar.

"It was agreed to open the airspace and land and sea borders between the State of Qatar and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting this evening," Kuwait Minister of Foreign affairs said.

"The Emir of Kuwait made two calls with the Amir of the State of Qatar and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in order to sign the Al-Ula summit statement, and it was agreed to open the entire border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia starting from this evening," he added.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a formal invitation from Saudi King Salman to the January 5 summit of the six-nation GCC.

In remarks carried by the Saudi state-run news agency on Monday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the GCC summit will be "inclusive", leading the states toward "reunification and solidarity in facing the challenges of our region".