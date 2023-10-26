Jordan receives Iraqi oil shipments amid border challenges

Shafaq News/ on Thursday, the Jordanian officials confirmed that seven tankers loaded with Iraqi oil successfully entered the country through the Trebil border. The development follows a temporary setback when some tankers had to return to the Ramadi area for the safety of drivers and cargo due to ongoing demonstrations in the region.

The Jordanian Ministry of Energy, quoted by Ammon News, stated that the Jordanian-Iraqi border situation has now improved, allowing the safe passage of the oil tankers. The seven tanks that entered Jordan constitute a portion of the 31 tanks designated for this month. The remaining tanks' entry depends on the border area's operational hours. Approximately 95% of the Iraqi oil quantities allocated for October have been received by Jordan.

The official source stressed that there are no disputes with the Iraqi government, confirming their continued commitment to the agreement. The temporary return of tankers to the border area resulted from road closures caused by local demonstrations, briefly disrupting the transportation process.